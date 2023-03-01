Central and state govt has always taken farmer-friendly decisions: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the Central and state governments have always taken farmer-friendly decisions. For the last 8 years, the minimum support price (MSP) is declared before the sowing season of crops; so that the farmers can choose the crop sowing as per their choice and can increase their income. Not only this, three installments of Rs 2,000 each are released every year under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi for agricultural inputs.

On behalf of the people of Haryana, the Chief Minister in a recent tweet expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for issuing the 13th installment in the accounts of farmers on Tuesday. He said that the previous government used to mislead the farmers in the name of minimum support price. But now the government has fixed a permanent formula for the minimum support price and before the start of the sowing season, the farmers get to know the prices of the crops to be sold in the upcoming procurement season and accordingly can decide to sow.

The Chief Minister said that the previous governments used to deceive the farmers in the name of the Swaminathan Commission. The Haryana government had started giving Rs 12,000 per acre as compensation for crop loss due to natural calamities in the year 2015 itself, while the Swaminathan Commission had talked about giving Rs 10,000 per acre in its recommendations. The state government has instead given Swaminathan Plus to the farmers and has now increased this amount to Rs 15,000 per acre; which is the highest in the country.

He said that the previous governments never made any special efforts to uplift the farmers, but today in the era of Information and Technology, the farmers are farming with modern technology. The farmers of Haryana, who contributed significantly to making the country self-sufficient in the matter of food grains with their hard work in the Green Revolution; are today moving towards the Blue Revolution and White Revolution. The present central government has also done the work of honouring a large number of farmers with awards like Padma Shri for the first time.