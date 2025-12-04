Centenary Week: PK Mishra sets vision for IIT Dhanbad

Dhanbad: The Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, began its Centenary Foundation Week on Wednesday with an inaugural address by P.K. Mishra, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, who highlighted the institute’s crucial role in shaping India’s vision of becoming a Viksit Bharat by 2047. Addressing the gathering, Mishra praised the institute’s hundred-year legacy and its longstanding contributions to mining, energy, earth sciences and applied engineering.

Recalling IIT Dhanbad’s pioneering role as one of Asia’s earliest mining education centres, he noted that the institute has consistently provided technical expertise to key national bodies, including Coal India, ONGC, GSI, CMPDI and NTPC. Its research, he said, has influenced national standards in mine safety, coal exploration, oil and gas operations and mineral beneficiation. “A centenary is not merely a milestone but a reminder of what sustained commitment can achieve when knowledge is used as a public good for positive social outcomes,” he remarked, urging the institution to further align itself with India’s developmental aspirations.

Outlining the Prime Minister’s vision for India in 2047, Mishra said the country aims to become a developed nation rooted in cultural values while leading globally in science and technology. He stressed that India will be atmanirbhar across sectors, women will spearhead growth, and inclusive innovation will drive progress. Corruption, casteism and communalism, he said, have no place in this future.

He cited India’s economic resilience despite global disruptions such as the pandemic, supply chain shocks and geopolitical tensions. India’s 8.2% GDP growth in the current financial year, he said, reflects strong momentum in the Amrit Kaal. He emphasised the transformative impact of technology, noting India’s rise as the world’s third-largest startup ecosystem with over 100 unicorns and more than two lakh startups. Initiatives such as the Rs 1 lakh crore Anusandhan National Research Fund, the IndiaAI Mission and a dedicated Deep Tech Fund of Funds, he said, are strengthening the nation’s innovation capacity.

Highlighting the Prime Minister’s “4S” framework—Scope, Scale, Speed and Skill, Mishra pointed to Ayushman Bharat, Digital India, UPI, Mission Karmayogi and platforms like Aadhaar and CoWIN as examples of efficient, inclusive governance that is drawing global attention, especially from the Global South.