Census: Natural features, highways must be updated in geo-spatial layers, RGI tells its directorates

New Delhi: All natural features such as rivers and forests, and highways and railway lines must be updated in geo-spatial layers provided by the Map Division to ensure coverage of country’s geographical area during Census field operations, the Registrar General of India (RGI) has told its directorates across the country.

The RGI has also said that existing geo-spatial data of administrative boundaries should be updated to ensure coverage of the country’s geographical area without any omission or overlap during Census field operations.

In a circular issued to all its offices, RGI Mrityunjay Kumar Narayan said, “All natural features, such as rivers, streams, and reserved forests, must be duly updated in the geo-spatial data layers provided by Map Division.”

“In addition, transportation features, including National and State Highways as well as railway lines (Broad Gauge and Metre Gauge) are to be carefully reviewed and updated in the respective layer based on the latest available information,” the circular said.

Calling it an “essential part” of the preparatory work for the Census, Narayan said the updation of existing harmonized geo-spatial data of administrative boundaries pertaining to states and UTs, districts, sub-districts, towns, wards and villages as per their current jurisdictions is being done to ensure complete coverage of the country’s geographical area without any omission or overlap during Census field operations.

The updated geo-spatial data of administrative boundaries shall be used as digital framework for creating charges and then for delineating Houselisting Blocks, the circular said.

“The updated geo-referenced administrative boundaries constitute a vital component of the Digital Census, enabling effective field operations and comprehensive monitoring of coverage,” it said.

The RGI said these maps will be used for verification of every village and town (with wards) falling

within sub-districts and ULBs respectively.

The updates shall cover all jurisdictional changes that have occurred since January 1, 2010, based on notifications issued by concerned governments of the states and Union Territories, it said.

“Particular attention should be given to the accurate depiction of railway station locations (if available), as well as the correct naming and numbering of National and State Highways,” it said. Once updated, the working maps for sub-districts and Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) are to be prepared and shared with DCO Census Section to enclose with list of villages and towns which will be sent to concerned authorities for verification and confirmation, it said.

The RGI said special attention should be given to ward boundaries of ULBs which will be verified with the concerned ULBs to delineate rural and urban areas.

“In cases where revision of ward boundaries has occurred after receipt of data, the revised boundaries must be obtained from the concerned ULBs,” it said.

India’s 16th Census with caste enumeration will be carried out in 2027 with the reference date of

October 1, 2026 in snow-bound areas like Ladakh and of March 1, 2027 in the rest of the country.

The Census-2027 will be conducted in two phases along with the enumeration of castes. The Census is being carried out after a gap of 16 years as the last one was held in 2011.

In an earlier letter, RGI Narayan had asked chief secretaries of states and UTs to direct all departments to make any proposed changes in the boundaries of municipal corporations, revenue villages, tehsils, and sub-divisions or districts before December 31.