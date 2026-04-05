Census 2027: MoS Nityanand Rai, PS to PM P K Mishra self-enumerate

New Delhi: Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai and Principal Secretary to Prime Minister P K Mishra participated in the Census 2027 exercise on Saturday by self-enumerating on the special portal launched by the Registrar General of India (RGI) for the maiden initiative.

In a post on X, Rai said the process will further accelerate India’s development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s inspiring leadership and play an important role in effectively delivering government schemes to every citizen of the country.

“Under the guidance of the Honourable Home Minister Shri Amit Shah Ji, the Census has for the first time been initiated in digital form as well, which is making it simpler and more effective. You too can go to its official portal se.census.gov.in and perform your own self-enumeration according to your area,” Rai said.

He urged people to provide the necessary information when enumerators come to their residence. Mishra also completed the self-enumeration process for the first phase (the houselisting and housing census) on Saturday.

“We express our sincere gratitude to Shri P K Mishra ji for his active participation and support in this monumental national exercise. The digital self-enumeration facility makes the process convenient, quick, and accessible to everyone,” the RGI said in a post on X.

By completing self-enumeration, residents contribute directly to reliable census data that supports inclusive development and effective governance, it added.