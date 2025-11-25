Celina Jaitly moves Mumbai court accusing husband of domestic violence, cruelty

Mumbai: Actor Celina Jaitly has filed a domestic violence complaint in a local court here alleging that she has suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse at the hands of her Austrian husband Peter Haag. The plea came up for hearing on Tuesday before judicial magistrate S C Tadye, who issued a notice to Haag and posted the matter for hearing on December 12. Jaitly, in her application filed through Karanjwala & Co law firm, accused Haag of domestic violence, cruelty and manipulation under provisions of the Domestic Violence Act. The 47-year-old actor claimed she has suffered severe emotional, physical, sexual and verbal abuse by her husband because of which she was forced to flee her home in Austria and return to India. The couple got married in September 2010 and has three children together.

The former Miss India, in the plea, alleged that after marriage, her husband prohibited her from working. "The respondent (Haag) is a narcissistic, self-absorbed individual. He has a short temper and alcoholic tendencies, which have consistently caused the applicant (Jaitly) stress," the plea stated. The actor also listed several instances where her husband had indulged in physical and verbal abuse. The plea further stated that Haag had filed a divorce application before a court in Austria in August this year. Jaitly has sought a direction that her estranged husband pay a sum of Rs 50 crore as compensation and Rs 10 lakh per month as maintenance. She has also sought access to her three children, who are presently living with their father in Austria.