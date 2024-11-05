Celebration of Northeast India & Kerala’s cultural heritage concludes in Delhi

New Delhi: Anant Samagam, a two-day cultural extravaganza organised by the Aalekh Foundation, concluded successfully at the Travancore Palace in the national capital celebrating the rich cultures of Northeast India and Kerala, showcasing the art, music, and culinary traditions of these regions.

Held in collaboration with the Amazing Namaste Foundation, the event aimed to foster a deeper understanding and appreciation of the cultural exchange between these geographically distant yet culturally connected areas, especially during the Diwali season in Delhi NCR.

The festival featured an array of activities, including exhibitions of handicrafts with weavers from the Northeast and Kerala, live pottery making, and food courts offering a taste of the cuisines from both regions.

Additionally, there were food talks and demonstrations, providing insights into the culinary traditions of Kerala and the Northeast.

Supported by both government and private sectors, Anant Samagam received backing from institutions like the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), the Handloom Department of the Ministry of Textiles,

the Kerala Government’s Ministry of Culture, Kerala Tourism, and the tourism departments of Nagaland and Meghalaya.

This support underscores the festival’s potential to bring attention to India’s traditional artisans, weavers, and performers, contributing to the nation’s cultural identity.

Rennie Joyy, Founder and Managing Director of Aalekh Foundation, emphasised the vision behind Anant Samagam.