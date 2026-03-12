CEC removal: Oppn collects signatures, to submit notice in Parliament

New Delhi: Signatures have been collected for a notice seeking a motion for the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar on the ground of “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office” among other charges, sources said.

The notice is likely to be submitted to both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in a day or two, the sources added.

According to a highly placed source, seven charges are listed against the CEC in the notice and they range from “partisan and discriminatory conduct in office” to “deliberate obstruction of investigation of electoral fraud” and “mass disenfranchisement” among others.

A senior MP familiar with the developments said they have finished collecting signatures and the notices are more likely to be submitted on Thursday.

Another senior Opposition leader said the notice might be submitted on Thursday or Friday in both Houses.

Around 120 MPs have so far signed the notice to be submitted in the Lok Sabha and around 60 MPs have signed the notice to be submitted in the Upper House, the sources added.

According to rules, at least 100 MPs must sign a notice seeking the removal of the CEC in the Lok Sabha and the required strength in the Rajya Sabha is 50.

The notice has been signed by members from all INDIA Bloc parties, the sources added.

MPs from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is no longer officially part of the Bloc, have also signed the notice, another source said.