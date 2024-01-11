CEC Kumar tells state poll machinery to deliver spotless Lok Sabha polls

NEW DELHI: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Thursday asked the state chief electoral officers to deliver a “spotless” Lok Sabha polls due in March-April.



Addressing a conference of CEOs here ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, he also said “a solid set of preparations” is in place for the democratic exercise.

Kumar stressed that the road to the elections is a journey of duty and resolve and expressed confidence in the readiness with all necessary interventions to provide the best possible electoral experience to all stakeholders, befitting the largest democracy of the world.

The two-day conference is being held to share experiences and learnings from recently-held Assembly elections, along with thematic discussions on election planning, expenditure monitoring, electoral roll, IT applications, data management and EVMs.

Kumar said the thrust of the upcoming elections would be to ensure the best possible experience for the voters.

Election Commissioner Anup Chandra Pandey said the conference is a culmination of the exercise that started with various conferences, workshops, trainings, seminars organised in the past six months as part of preparations for 2024 elections.