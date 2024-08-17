CEC Kumar acknowledges drug threat during elections

New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar on Friday acknowledged the threat posed by drugs during elections and said the issue necessitates broader focus and action.

Responding to a question while announcing the schedule for Assembly elections in J&K and Haryana, Kumar highlighted the severity of the drugs problem across various states, including Mizoram, Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu & Kashmir. “Drugs is one major area...we are not regularly involved in enforcement, but every state we have visited, starting from Mizoram to the northeast to Andhra Pradesh to any state, including Haryana, Punjab, J&K, drug is really a menace our youth population is really getting into this habit,” he said.