Ceasefire strategic move by PM Modi, though ‘Op Sindoor’ against terrorism to continue: BJP leader Vijayvargiya

Bhopal: Calling the recent ceasefire a “measured and strategic” move by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh Cabinet minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday said India has not softened its stance on terrorism, and ‘Operation Sindoor’, the ongoing counter-terrorism offensive, will continue with full force.

Speaking exclusively to Millennium Post, Vijayvargiya said: “The ceasefire is our decision. It reflects the maturity and responsibility of PM Modi’s leadership.”

This is a humanitarian step, but at no point should it be misunderstood as a compromise with terrorism, BJP’s former National General Secretary, Vijayvargiya, said.

“Our position is clear—terrorism and talks, or terrorism and trade, cannot go hand in hand, “ the Minister added. “Blood and water cannot flow together, peace and terror cannot exist together,” he emphasised.

The senior BJP leader stressed that India has acted with restraint and within the bounds of international laws.

“We are a responsible nation. Our armed forces have conducted precise strikes targeting only terrorist hideouts, not Civilians,” he added. Even in the recent escalation, our response was a retaliatory action—Pakistan initiated the provocation, not us. But we know how to conduct ourselves even in the theatre of war,” he further added.

When asked about the nature of the ceasefire, he clarified, “India has not shut down its military options. The operations are on hold, not terminated. The message is loud and clear: India will not tolerate terror attacks on its soil.”

Vijayvargiya confirmed that ‘Operation Sindoor’, a strategic operation to dismantle terror networks, remains active. “Our army and intelligence agencies are continuously working. Operation Sindoor has not been paused. It continues across multiple theatres, whether it is counter-infiltration or cracking down on sleeper cells. Our forces are vigilant and decisive,” Vijayvargiya said.

Vijayvargiya said the PM Modi’s leadership has sent a firm signal globally. “This is calibrated governance. We’re protecting civilians while hitting terror where it hurts. We do not want war, but we won’t allow terrorism to grow under the illusion of peace.”

He stressed by saying that India’s defence posture today reflects strength, restraint, and strategic clarity—all under Modi’s decisive leadership.