‘Ceasefire must hold, people want peace’

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Tuesday said the ceasefire between India and Pakistan must remain intact as people on the border want to live in peace.

“We all want the ceasefire to remain intact. Only the anchors of a few TV channels, who sit far away from here in Noida and Bombay, do not like the ceasefire. The people living near the borders or the LoC, and those who saw the situation in Jammu and Srinagar, they want a ceasefire. It is a good thing. This ceasefire should remain intact,” Abdullah told reporters in the Tangdhar area of Kupwara district.

The chief minister was visiting the shelling-affected areas of the north Kashmir district.

“The district administration will complete the damage assessment and then whatever compensation is needed to be paid to them, we will give that to them,” he said. Abdullah said the government will formulate a policy to build individual bunkers for the people.

“Community bunkers had been built but they were not used for so long. No new bunker has come up in many years. Wherever I went, people said we should build individual bunkers.