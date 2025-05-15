CDS, three Service chiefs highlight synergy during Op Sindoor in meeting with veterans, think-tanks

New Delhi: Indian military’s top brass highlighted the synergy between the Army, Air Force and the Navy during Operation Sindoor, officials said on Wednesday.

In a gathering of veterans and representatives of various think-tanks, Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan, Army chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi, IAF chief Air Chief Marshal A P Singh and Navy chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi spoke of India’s decisive military operation.

“Insights on the #TriServices synergy achieved through clearly stated strategic guidance, and the successful execution of new-age multi domain operations, with an exceptional degree of #JointnessAndIntegration, deliberated with Veterans and Think Tanks. @DefenceMinIndia @SethSanjayMP @MEAIndia @MIB_India @SpokespersonMoD,” the Headquarters Integrated Defence Staff said in a post on X.

It also shared some photos of the meeting that took place at the Manekshaw Centre at Delhi Cantonment.

During the nearly 30-minute closed-door briefing held by Lt Gen D S Rana, Director General, Defence Intelligence Agency, the “relentless anti-India misinformation campaign conducted by the adversary and its ramifications on regional peace and stability” was also highlighted, according to officials.

A top officer of the Indian armed forces on Tuesday briefed a gathering of foreign defence attaches on the “successful conduct” of Operation Sindoor, which it said has set “new normals in India-Pakistan relations”, highlighting the country’s strength and national resolve through military superiority in the “new-age warfare”.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 to destroy terror infrastructure at nine places in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied-Kashmir in retaliation to the Pahalgam terror attack.