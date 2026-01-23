CDS launches ‘Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework’

New Delhi: The Military Quantum Mission Policy Framework—India’s broad blueprint for bringing quantum tech into the Armed Forces—was unveiled Thursday in New Delhi by Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan.



The document charts a pathway for the three services to gain advanced capabilities that can tackle tomorrow’s battlefields and secure technological leadership in a security landscape that’s growing more complex and rapidly evolving.

The policy framework seeks to integrate the four major quantum tech areas of Quantum Communication, Quantum Computing, Quantum Sensing and Metrology, and Quantum Materials and Devices throughout the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

The purpose of the policy is to advance the Army, Navy, and Air Force capabilities through stronger communications and conducive decision environments via the application of quantum computing.

The vision statement presents a path map for bringing quantum technologies into defence, outlining a process that seeks synergy in their integration. It is strikingly similar to outlining a vision for National Quantum Mission, for which the Defence Forces are major players. It illustrates an indicative roadmap and policy for implementing Quantum Technologies in the Armed Forces, and this is supposed to act as a path map for incorporating quantum-based solutions in a synergistic manner by all three services.

The document highlights how important a role quantum technology plays with respect to national security, emphasizing how with regard to staying ahead, on-time introduction of such technologies into the armed forces is what matters. It outlines important mileposts and goals for achieving with civil-military collaboration, including what governing bodies should bring experts from both sides, namely, government, civil, and industrial officials, together.