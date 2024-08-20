CDS Gen Chauhan holds talks with top Russian Navy commander

New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan on Monday held wide-ranging talks with Commander-in-Chief of Russian Navy Admiral Aleksandr Moiseev with a focus on boosting maritime cooperation between the two sides.



Admiral Moiseev is on a visit to India from August 19 to 22. The discussions underscored mutual commitment towards enhancing maritime security, deepening strategic cooperation and fostering a stronger defence partnership between the two nations, the headquarters of Integrated Defence Staff said.

Admiral Moiseyev also held talks with Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi.

The discussion centred around having collaborative mechanisms to further strengthen maritime security cooperation between the two navies, officials said.

The visit of Admiral Moiseev is a testimony to the longstanding relationship between the navies of Russia and India, the defence ministry said.

“The visit aims to strengthen bilateral naval relations between India and Russia, as also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation,” it said. Admiral Moiseev will also visit Mumbai, where he will hold bilateral discussions with the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command, as well as visit indigenous warships and submarines.

Indian Navy’s frontline frigate INS Tabar visited St. Petersburg in Russia last month, in reflection of growing maritime security ties between the two sides.

The ship participated in the 328th Russian Navy Day Parade celebrations.

The visit by INS Tabar was aimed at strengthening the longstanding friendship and exploring newer avenues of bolstering maritime ties, the Indian Navy had said.