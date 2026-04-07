CCTVs in police stations: SC asks Home Secy to appear today

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked the Union home secretary to remain present before it on Tuesday so that appropriate assistance could be drawn from him in implementation of the scheme for installation of CCTVs in police stations.



A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta on Monday passed the order while hearing a suo motu case over lack of functional CCTVs in police stations.

During the hearing, the bench asked the counsel appearing for the Centre about a recent media report over removal of CCTV cameras made by a Chinese firm which are installed at several places citing security issue.

Referring to the report, Justice Mehta said the Centre itself has given instructions to take down the cameras taken from a neighbouring country because they are capturing data and sending it there.

“Now, the government has issued instructions to remove particular cameras,” the bench observed.

Additional Solicitor General Raja Thakare, appearing for the Centre, said no formal order has yet been passed in this regard.

Senior advocate Siddhartha Dave, who is assisting the top court as an amicus curiae in the matter, told the bench that most of the states have done installation of CCTVs and they are in the process of setting up centralised dashboards.

When Dave said that Kerala has the best set up, Justice Nath said, “If you say that Kerala has to best set up, why can’t it be followed up by other states?”

The bench said this should be discussed by the authorities.

Thakare said 60 per cent funding is by the Centre.

The bench was informed that an under secretary level officer had attended the meeting which was held to deliberate upon the feasibility, modalities and implementation framework of the issues flagged in the orders passed by the apex court earlier.

The bench expressed its dissatisfaction and told Thakare, “We are passing orders and you are sending an under secretary level officer to attend the meeting?”

The law officer assured the court that a high-level official would attend the meeting.

“Let this matter come up tomorrow again. The home secretary, Union of India, to remain present before this court so that appropriate assistance can be drawn from him in implementation of the scheme that is being monitored by this court,” the bench said.

On February 26, the apex court directed the Centre and others to participate in a meeting to deliberate upon the feasibility, modalities and implementation framework of the issues, including creation of a centralised dashboard and standardisation of CCTV infrastructure in police stations.



