CCTV spy network with Pakistan links unearthed in north India

Lucknow: A major national security breach has been uncovered, with investigators revealing that CCTV footage of sensitive military and strategic locations was being transmitted to handlers in Pakistan through a covert surveillance network operating across north India.



According to officials, the accused installed solar-powered CCTV cameras at key locations, including along the Delhi–Jammu railway corridor, enabling continuous monitoring of troop movement and critical infrastructure. Cameras recovered from Delhi Cantonment and Haryana’s Sonipat were found actively transmitting footage across the border. Investigators said nearly 50 such installations were planned nationwide, raising concerns of real-time tracking of military logistics.

The espionage module was exposed following a coordinated probe by a Special Investigation Team in Ghaziabad. So far, 22 people, including minors, have been arrested, indicating a well-organised recruitment network. Authorities identified the alleged handlers as Suhail Malik, Naushad Ali and Sameer alias Shooter.

Investigators said encrypted platforms and a foreign-controlled mobile application were used to transmit footage, photos, videos and GPS coordinates. Over 450 digital files linked to foreign sources have been traced. Agencies suspect the activity was part of pre-attack reconnaissance, with some accused having travelled to Pulwama to share inputs.

The network recruited economically vulnerable youths with technical skills, while women and minors were used to avoid detection. A key recruiter, Iram alias Mahak, allegedly played a central role.

Officials also uncovered an OTP and SIM card racket enabling foreign operatives to use Indian numbers. The network spanned multiple states and Nepal, with agencies now working to map its full extent and assess implications for national security.