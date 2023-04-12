CCTV cameras for all big villages of state: Hry CM

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that CCTV cameras will be installed in the big villages of the state from the security viewpoint. A decision in regard will be taken soon.

Apart from this, the Chief Minister announced to sanction of Rs 45 lakh for the construction of a new road from Dhatir village to Patli village and Rs 10 lakh for the repair of Hazari Bungalow Chaupal and Rs 3 crore for the construction of a 3.30-kilometre-long road from Dhatir to Mandkola.

The Chief Minister was interacting with the people in Dhatir village, Palwal district, during a Jan Samvad programme on Wednesday. He said that the work of installing street lights in 750 villages with more than 10,000 population will also be done.

“Today the intention of the central government and the state government is clear in matters of development,” he added. Referring to PM Ujjwala Yojana, he said that it has safeguarded the health of women and today crores of women of the country have been relieved under this scheme.