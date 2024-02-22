CCS okays Rs 19K crore deal for 200 BrahMos missiles for Navy

In a significant move, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) has accorded approval for procurement of more than 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles and associated equipment for the Indian Navy at a cost of around Rs 19,000 crore, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The missiles will largely be deployed on various warships to enhance overall combat capabilities of the Navy, they said.

It is learnt that the proposal approved by the CCS entails acquisition of a mix of BrahMos missiles having a range of around 290 km and the latest extended range variant of the weapon with a range of around 450 km.

BrahMos Aerospace Pvt Ltd, an India-Russian joint venture, produces the supersonic cruise missiles that can be launched from submarines, ships, aircraft, or land platforms.

BrahMos missile flies at a speed of 2.8 Mach or almost three times the speed of sound.

The formal contract for acquisition of the missiles is expected to be sealed in the next few months. India is also exporting the BrahMos missiles.

In January 2022, India sealed a USD 375 million deal with the Philippines for supplying three batteries of the missile.

The supplies of the missiles to the Southeast Asian country are set to begin next month.

A few other countries including Argentina have also shown interest in procuring BrahMos missiles from India.

The approval to Rs 19,000 crore procurement project comes amid renewed focus on maritime security in the wake of China’s growing forays into the Indian Ocean.

The IAF has already integrated the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile on some Sukhoi fighter jets. India has been focusing on bolstering its overall combat capabilities in the last few years.

Last week, the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) approved acquisition projects worth Rs 84,560 crore that included procurement of mid-air refuellers, heavyweight-torpedoes, air defence radars and new generation

anti-tank mines.