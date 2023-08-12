CCB arrests cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli under Goonda Act

New Delhi: A right-wing activist, cow vigilante and chief of ‘Rashtra Rakshana Pade’ Puneeth Kerehalli has been booked under the Goonda Act and has been arrested by the Bengaluru City Crime Branch (CCB).

32-year-old Kerehalli, a resident of Bengaluru, is facing 10 cases registered at various police stations across the state.

The police note stated that Kerehalli was booked under Goonda Act for his repeated involvement in criminal cases including extortion. “He used to target cow slaughters/transporters threatening the business people thereby committing a breach of peace and communal harmony, thus adversely affecting peace and public order,” the note read.

Since 2013, 10 cases have been registered against him; two were registered this year alone.

Kerehalli hails from Hassan and has been residing in Bengaluru for several years.

The Goonda Act is an Act to provide for preventive detention of bootleggers, drug offenders, gamblers, goondas, immoral traffic offenders, slum-grabbers and video or audio pirates for preventing their dangerous activities prejudicial to the maintenance of public order.