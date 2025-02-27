MillenniumPost
Home > Nation > CBSE relaxes affiliation norms
Nation

CBSE relaxes affiliation norms

BY MPost27 Feb 2025 12:35 AM IST

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has relaxed affiliation norms for its schools, allowing them to set up branch schools under the same name and affiliation number, according to officials. However, both schools will be required to have separate set of resources in terms of physical and academic infrastructure. There will be a seamless transition

of branch schools to the main school and they will not be considered as new admissions according to the rules.

MPost

MPost


Next Story
Share it
X