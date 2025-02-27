CBSE relaxes affiliation norms
New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has relaxed affiliation norms for its schools, allowing them to set up branch schools under the same name and affiliation number, according to officials. However, both schools will be required to have separate set of resources in terms of physical and academic infrastructure. There will be a seamless transition
of branch schools to the main school and they will not be considered as new admissions according to the rules.
