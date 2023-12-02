CBSE not to award any distinction in class 10, 12 board exams: Official

NEW DELHI: The Central Board of Secondary Education will not award any overall division or distinction in class 10 and 12 board examinations, a senior official said on Friday.

The board will continue the practice of awarding marks in each subject and it is for the higher education institution or employer concerned to calculate the aggregate, if required, the official said.

“No overall division, distinction or aggregate of marks shall be awarded. Also, if a candidate has offered more than five subjects, the decision to determine the best five subjects may be taken by the admitting institution or employer,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said. Bhardwaj said the board does not calculate, declare or inform the percentage of marks.

“If the percentage of marks is required for higher education or in employment, the calculation, if any, may be done by the admitting institution or employer,” he said.

Earlier, the CBSE also did away with the practice of issuing merit lists to avoid unhealthy competition.

The board exams for class 10 and 12 will begin from February 15, 2024, the CBSE had announced in May.