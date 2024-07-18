CBSE mulls schedule for biannual board exams

New Delhi: The CBSE is in a dilemma over scheduling the two rounds of board examinations as recommended in the new National Curriculum Framework (NCF) – its options being January-February, March-April and June.



Another option the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is exploring is a semester system involving biannual exams. Currently, the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 are conducted in February-March.

According to officials, consultations are on and no decision has been made yet about when and in which format the plan to conduct board exams twice a year will be implemented.

“The three possible options that have been discussed is conducting the exams in a semester system, with the first board exam in January-February and the second one in March-April or conducting the second set of board exams in June with the supplementary or improvement exams,” an official said.

“The way our academic calendar is designed, plus the schedule of competitive exams and geographical challenges since CBSE schools are spread across the country and even abroad, the semester system seems less feasible,” the official added. The board has told the Union education ministry that more than 150 steps are required to conduct board exams of Classes 10 and 12 in the current system.

“The process involves a minimum of 310 days, starting from filling of the list of candidates, centre notifications, release of roll numbers, conduct of practicals, theory exams, result declaration, verification and revaluation. At least 55 days are required to conduct the two exams,” the board has informed.

The challenge before the CBSE now is when to replicate the massive exercise for a second round and how.

“Conducting exams before February also has its own challenges because some states have difficult winters. Currently, the schedule of board exams begins around February 15, so dates have to be worked out accordingly to provide a considerable gap,” the official said.

The ministry’s initial plan was to introduce biannual board exams from the 2024-25 academic session. However, it has been pushed back by a year.