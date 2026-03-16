CBSE cancels Class 12 exams in Middle East

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Sunday announced cancellation of the Class 12 board exams in the Middle East region in view of the US-Israel-Iran conflict, officials said.



“All examinations of class 12 scheduled from March 16 to April 10 stands cancelled in case of students from Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the UAE. Exams which were earlier postponed also stand cancelled,” CBSE Examination Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

“The mode of declaration of results in these countries will be announced separately,” he said.

Earlier, the Board had announced cancellation of Class 10 exams in the region.