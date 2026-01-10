CBI traps CPRI Joint Director Chennu in Rs 9.5L bribery case

BENGALURU: The Central Bureau of Investigation has busted a case of alleged collusive corruption and apprehended two persons—Rajaram Mohanrao Chennu, Joint Director of the Central Power Research Institute (CPRI), Bengaluru, and Atul Khanna, Director of M/s Sudhir Group of Companies—for accepting a bribe of Rs 9.5 lakh in exchange for issuing favorable test reports for electrical equipment.

The agency registered the case on January 8, 2026, based on an allegation that Chennu, in connivance with private individuals, was indulging in corrupt practices by demanding illegal gratification to clear electrical equipment manufactured by M/s Sudhir Group of Companies through favorable test reports.

Following the registration of the FIR, the CBI laid a trap and intercepted Chennu and Khanna in Bengaluru on January 9, 2026, while they were allegedly transacting the bribe amount of Rs 9.5 lakh.

Subsequent searches at the residence of the public servant resulted in the recovery of a large cache of unaccounted assets.