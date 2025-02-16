CBI to Investigate Corruption Allegations Against Former NALCO Chairman

New Delhi: The Lokpal has directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe allegations of corruption against former NALCO Chairman Shri Sridhar Patra and others. The inquiry pertains to irregularities in a tender process that allegedly resulted in undue benefits to a private company, causing financial losses to NALCO.

The investigation follows concerns over ambiguities in the tender document (NIT) regarding transportation charges, which may have restricted fair competition. Additionally, the Lokpal noted lapses in the preliminary inquiry, with several crucial documents, including the Mining Contract Agreement and Board Meeting Minutes, not being examined.

Finding prima facie evidence of willful negligence and violation of tendering norms, the Lokpal has ordered a deeper investigation under Section 20(3) of the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act. The CBI has been given six months to complete the probe and submit its findings.

To ensure fairness, the investigation will be conducted by an officer senior to the one who initially handled the case. The identities of the complainants and the accused will remain confidential as per Lokpal Complaint Rules, 2020.

The case will be reviewed in three months, with the CBI required to submit an interim report if the investigation is incomplete by then.