CBI takes over Vimal Negi death probe

Shimla: In less than 24 hours after Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu cleared the ducks for the CBI to take up investigations in the Vimal Negi case, the Central investigation agency moved in and lodged a fresh FIR in connection with the death of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) chief engineer.

A special investigation team on Tuesday took over all the relevant records earlier in possession of the SIT of Himachal Pradesh Police, headed by Shimla’s Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Gandhi.

Reports say the CBI has already set-up a three-member SIT headed by Brijendra Prasad Singh, a Deputy Superintendent of Police. Pradeep Kumar, Inspector, and Nilesh Singh, Sub Inspector, are other members of the team.

Himachal Pradesh High Court last week had ordered the CBI to take charge of the investigations in the death of Negi after the SIT had failed to make satisfactory progress.

The CBI registered FIR against unknown people under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 3 (5) (involvement of many people in crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The FIR has also mentioned the name of Desh Raj, suspended director (electrical) of HPPCL, in the summary, along with that of the managing director.