CBI submits second supplementary chargesheet in Avijit Sarkar murder case

KOLKATA: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has produced a second supplementary chargesheet in the Avijit Sarkar murder case, charging 18 more accused persons, including one MLA and two Councillors.

On June 30, 2025, the CBI filed the chargesheet before the ACJM, Sealdah. The court has taken cognisance of the offences against all the chargesheeted accused. The case is connected with the killing of Avijit Sarkar during the post-poll violence that erupted after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections. The investigation was initially transferred to the CBI on August 25, 2021, as per the order dated August 19, 2021, of the Calcutta High Court, from the FIR lodged at Narkeldanga Police Station on May 2, 2021.

Before the CBI intervention, the Detective Department, Kolkata Police, Homicide Squad, had on August 6, 2021, filed a chargesheet against 15 accused individuals.