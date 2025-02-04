CBI seizes leopard skins, arrests four in Haryana

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation, together with the wildlife crime control officers from the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau, conducted a joint special operation targeting illegal wildlife trades in the early hours of February 3. Acting on intelligence inputs, the CBI’s Wildlife Crime Unit intercepted a vehicle near Pinjore, Haryana, and seized a significant quantity of wildlife contraband, leading to the arrest of three accused on the spot. During the operation, officials recovered two leopard skins, nine leopard canines, 25 leopard claws, three leopard jaw pieces, three otter skins, and a quantity of pangolin scales. The accused, identified as Peerdas, Wazira, and Ram Dayal, were immediately taken into custody. A fourth accused, Rohtas, was later apprehended from Kalka Railway Station.

The CBI has registered a case under Section 61(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) 2023, read with Sections 40, 49, 49B, and 51 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, imposing severe penalties on all those involved in hunting, poaching, and illegal trade of endangered species. One of the arrested persons was earlier chargesheeted by Nepal Police in connection with wildlife crimes, indicating that the poaching network had international links.