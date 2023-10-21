CBI seizes cryptocurrency worth $930,000 from Indian national

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken a significant step in combating fraudulent cryptocurrency activities by registering a case against an individual accused of duping a US citizen. The accused, an Indian national, assumed the pseudonymous identity of “James Carlson” and purported to be a representative from a Multi-National Company’s Fraud Department.



The accused has been later identified as Ramavat Shaishav aka James Carlson. According to the allegations, the accused falsely informed the victim that an attempt had been made to purchase a computer using the victim’s account with the said Multi-National Company. Moreover, the accused allegedly misguided the victim by claiming that individuals in four different US states had exploited the victim’s Social Security Number to establish accounts within the same company, the officials mentioned.

In a further deceptive move, the accused coerced the victim into withdrawing cash from their bank accounts, directing them to deposit the funds into Bitcoin via a RockitCoin ATM Wallet. The victim was provided with a QR code and falsely informed that the wallet had been established by the US Treasury for their protection.

To cement the illusion, the accused even sent a fabricated letter, dated September 20, 2022, purportedly issued by the Federal Trade Commission in the United States, CBI confirmed. Tragically, the victim complied with the demands, withdrawing a total of $1,30,000 from their bank accounts on various dates between August 30, 2022, and September 9, 2022.

This sum was then deposited into the Bitcoin address provided by the accused, only to be subsequently and fraudulently misappropriated by the accused. In this manner, the victim was defrauded of $1,30,000.