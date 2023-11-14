CBI seeks sanction to file FIR against Satyendar Jain, ex-DG prisons

New Delhi: The CBI has sought sanction from the government to file an FIR against former Delhi jail minister Satyendar Jain and former director general of prisons Sandeep Goel for



alleged extortion of crores of rupees from high-profile prisoners, including Sukesh Chandrashekhar, in return for a comfortable life in jail, officials said Monday.

The request seeking sanction against Jain and jail officer Raj Kumar was sent to the office of Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, while for suspended IPS Goel and retired IAS Mukesh Prasad, the central agency has approached the Union Home Ministry, they said.

In a statement, the Aam Aadmi Party termed the move “nothing but the mockery of law”.

‘AAP categorically denies any association, communication let alone any money transaction between Mr Jain and Sukesh Chandrasekhar or any of his associates,’ the party said.

Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was suspended by the Home Ministry last year after allegations of extortion were levelled against him, they said.