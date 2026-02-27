CBI secures return of fugitive from UAE

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has successfully coordinated the return of Anil Kumar Reddy Yeddula, a wanted “criminal”, from the UAE through INTERPOL channels.



Yeddula, who is accused of cheating, criminal breach of trust, and criminal intimidation, was repatriated to India on Thursday, after a joint effort by the International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, External Affairs ministry, and the National Central Bureau (NCB) in Abu Dhabi.

Yeddula was the subject of an INTERPOL Red Notice issued on September 5, 2022, at the request of the Andhra Pradesh Police, after he evaded arrest in connection with multiple cases filed against him in the state.