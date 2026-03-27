CBI searches Mumbai in Reliance Telecom fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched some places in Mumbai. The CBI is investigating an alleged bank fraud case involving Reliance Telecom.

Earlier, the CBI has filed a case against Reliance Telecom, its directors Satish Seth, Gautam B. Doshi, and some unknown people for cheating and conspiracy.

According to the officials, the State Bank of India had complained to the CBI that Reliance Telecom had cheated them. The company had taken Rs 114.98 crore, which was not its money. The State Bank of India was a part of 11 banks that had given a loan of Rs 735 crore to Reliance Telecom. mpost