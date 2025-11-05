CBI raids premises linked to suspended Punjab DIG

Patiala/Ludhiana: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday carried out coordinated search operations in connection with a disproportionate assets (DA) case registered against suspended Ropar Range DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar.

Searches were conducted at seven locations across Patiala and Ludhiana districts. Official sources said that the premises belonged to individuals suspected of acting as benamidars or associates of the accused IPS officer, allegedly used to channel and invest illicit wealth in immovable properties and related business ventures.

During the operations, the CBI recovered Rs 20.5 lakh in cash, an Apple laptop, two mobile phones, a CCTV DVR, and over 50 property-related documents, including sale deeds and transaction papers. Investigators also seized documents linked to company incorporation and financial dealings, which may indicate concealment of assets.

All seized materials have been taken into custody for detailed scrutiny to determine their connection to assets allegedly disproportionate to the officer’s known sources of income.

CBI sources said the raids were conducted in the presence of independent witnesses and followed due process of law. Further investigation is underway.