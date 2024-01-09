CBI raids multiple locations in paper leak scandal

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated searches at 12 locations, including Surat, Amreli, Navsari, Mumbai, and Buxar, as part of an investigation into the alleged paper leakage of the General Departmental Competitive Examination (GDCE) conducted by the Railway Recruitment Centre, Western Railways, Mumbai, the CBI informed on Tuesday.



The searches, carried out by the CBI’s Information Section, have reportedly led to the recovery of digital evidence and incriminating documents. The case was registered based on a complaint from the Western Railway against certain railway officials and others, including unidentified officials of a Mumbai-based private company, the officials said.

The allegations suggest a coordinated effort to leak question and answer papers of the GDCE examination, specifically the computer-based test for the post of Non-Technical Popular Categories (Non-Graduate) Jr. Clerk Cum Typist and Trains Clerk against GDCE Quota. The examination, held on January 3, 2021, saw the participation of 8603 candidates across 28 examination centres in six cities, Ahmedabad, Indore, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara, and Mumbai.

According to the complaint, some candidates allegedly received the examination papers through WhatsApp messages, while others were physically shown the question papers through mass gatherings. The investigation further revealed that a Mumbai-based firm had been appointed as the Examination Conducting Agency.

The grave accusations include claims that candidates appearing in the GDCE Examination were provided with question papers and answers before the commencement of the examination in exchange for monetary payments.

Additionally, it is alleged that, after a few days of the examination, candidates were supplied with examination results through an unverified WhatsApp link, CBI mentioned.

The CBI has also stated that the investigation is ongoing, and it is actively pursuing leads to uncover the extent of the alleged malpractice.

As the CBI delves deeper into the case, the Railway Recruitment Centre, Western Railways, and the implicated private company face scrutiny over their roles in the alleged misconduct.