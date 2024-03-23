CBI raids Mahua Moitra’s residence and MP office at Krishnanagar

Kolkata: After conducting a raid at the residence of Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra’s father DL Moitra’s residence at New Alipore on Saturday, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted a similar operation at Mahua’s MP office at Krishnanagar in Nadia.



The search was conducted a day after CBI registered a First Information Report (FIR) against Moitra. The central agency was asked by the anti-corruption body Lokpal to probe the allegations against Moitra and submit a report within six months. She has been re-nominated by TMC from the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in Nadia district from where she was elected in 2019. The CBI sleuths reportedly reached the residence of Moitra’s father at a housing complex ‘Ratnabali’ in New Alipore with the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel. Reports stated that the officers were tight-lipped about the reason for the search.