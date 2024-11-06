CBI raids in J’khand, WB, Bihar in illegal stone mining case

NEW DELHI: In a major crackdown on illegal mining activities, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) did searches at around 20 locations in Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Bihar, recovering significant amounts of cash, gold, silver, and ammunition. These searches are part of an ongoing probe into organised illegal stone mining in Jharkhand that has caused substantial losses to the government.

Raids were conducted at three locations in Ranchi, one in Gumla, and thirteen in Sahebganj in Jharkhand; two locations in Kolkata, West Bengal; and one location in Patna, Bihar. Over Rs 60 lakh in cash, more than one kilogram of gold, 1.2 kg of silver, several gold ornaments, and 61 live cartridges of 9mm ammunition were recovered from the search operations. CBI officers also took into custody the sale deeds of the properties, investment documents, agreements, and other incriminating paperwork on the shell companies and financial transactions relating to the case.

This case was registered by CBI on November 20, 2023, upon directions received from the High Court of Jharkhand at Ranchi. It was done under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Arms Act, the SC/ST Act, and Jharkhand’s Mines and Minerals Concession Rules. Investigations have uncovered a comprehensive illicit mining network in the Sahebganj district, where the nexus of individuals and companies allegedly paid no royalty and violated various mining laws. According to the field investigations, the network has reportedly adopted numerous ways to conceal its operations and divert funds for illegal mining.

These searches targeted premises suspected of having involvement based on findings of the investigation. This is one of the major parts of efforts by the CBI in terms of tearing apart the network and restoring resources misappropriated by this ring. Officials at CBI say the investigation continues because there are several pieces of evidence yet to be compiled against the wrongdoers who operate the ring.