CBI raids constable’s house in Jalpaiguri

Jalpaiguri: A CBI raid at the residence of a police constable created a stir in Jalpaiguri on Thursday morning. The raid took place at the Parshomani Nagar home of Dipankar Das, a constable currently posted at Jalpaiguri Police Lines. He was not present during the raid, as he is reported to be residing in the Bhatakhana area of Ward 2.

CBI sources said Das was posted at Cooch Behar Kotwali Police Station in 2016 and was responsible for carrying case files to the Calcutta High Court. A case diary related to a 2013 drug trafficking case reportedly went missing while in his custody. The Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into the matter in 2023.

Around 8 am, a four-member CBI team arrived at Das’s residence. The team conducted a three-hour search and questioned family members, including his father Kanai Das and brother Dibas Das.

While the CBI has not disclosed whether any documents were recovered, Dibas Das stated: “The officers came regarding an old case but didn’t find anything relevant.”

Jalpaiguri SP Khandabahal Umesh Ganapath confirmed the development, tracing the raid back to 2013.