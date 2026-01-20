CBI questions TVK chief Vijay for over six hours; no fresh summons

New Delhi: The CBI questioned TVK chief and actor Vijay for over six hours at its headquarters here for the second time in connection with the Karur stampede case, officials said.

A visibly relaxed Vijay came out of the CBI headquarters in his luxury SUV after questioning was completed at around 5 PM, got down and waved at his supporters and media, before leaving for the five-star hotel where he was staying.

The actor-turned politician was earlier quizzed by the CBI on January 12. He was asked to come again on January 13, but the actor sought another date due to Pongal, after which the agency summoned him on Monday, they said.

Dressed in a casual shirt, the actor arrived at the heavily barricaded agency headquarters on Lodhi Road with a fleet of luxury SUVs at around 10:20 am, they said.

“Lots of rumours are being spread around which are not true. We all know what happened in Karur...When last time the Home minister was in Tamil Nadu, the state president of the BJP, Nainar Nagenthran, had openly mentioned that Senthil Balaji who is sitting MLA from Karur was responsible for the death of 41 people and you who needs to be summoned and enquired,” TVK Joint General Secretary C T Nirmal Kumar told reporters outside the CBI headquarters after Vijay’s questioning ended.

He said they are cooperating with the investigating agencies, and no summons for further questioning has been issued.