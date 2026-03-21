CBI questions Anil Ambani again in Rs 2,929 cr fraud case

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioned Anil Dhirubhai Ambani again on Friday in the Rs 2,929.05 crore bank fraud case involving Reliance Communications Limited.



Ambani returned to the CBI headquarters for the second day in a row. He was questioned for about seven hours. He had been interviewed before on Thursday, but that session was incomplete.

The case began on August 21, 2025, after a complaint from the State Bank of India. The complaint alleged that loan funds were misused between 2013 and 2017. A forensic audit report highlighted complicated transactions among group entities, leading to a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore to SBI out of a total exposure of Rs 19,694.33 crore involving multiple public sector banks.

After the FIR, more complaints came in from several banks, including Punjab National Bank, Bank of India, Union Bank of India, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, IDBI Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra. New cases also opened in February and March 2026 based on complaints from Bank of Baroda and Punjab National Bank, naming other accused such as Manjari Ashok Kacker.

The agency had previously searched locations in Mumbai in August 2025 and recovered several incriminating documents.