CBI probe needed in cleaning scams of entire state, including Panipat, says Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said the BJP has again started carrying out scams after coming to power for the third time.

“After countless scams like liquor, mining, recruitment, crop insurance, cooperatives, ‘Amrit Yojana’, now the cleaning scam of Panipat Municipal Corporation has come to light. According to the information received under RTI, crores of Rupees have been scammed in awarding the contract of cleaning work,” he said.

He said RTI enquiry had revealed that on May 13, 2022, the Municipal Corporation of Panipat had given the contract of all four zones for cleaning of streets and roads for Rs 84.08 crore annually.

The duration of this contract was two years. Therefore, this contract was scheduled to end on May 13, 2024. After which the Municipal Corporation had to invite new tenders for the cleaning contract again.

“But instead of inviting new tenders, the urban local body in collusion extended the contract period till 30 June. After this, in the meeting of the cabinet sub-committee of the government held on 25 June, the contract period was extended till 31 July, giving illegal benefits to the contractor companies. After this, the period was also extended till 31 December 2024,” he said.