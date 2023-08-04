CBI organises investiture ceremony, awards 40 officers

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday organised an Investiture Ceremony at its headquarters in New Delhi.



On the occasion, Secretary, Department of Personnel & Training (GoI) , S Radha Chauhan presented the Police Medal for Meritorious Service to 40 CBI officers.

Speaking on the occasion S. Radha Chauhan congratulated the medal winners and their families. She emphasized that families too deserve recognition as their cooperation leads to better performance by personnel especially in police departments which often require going out for duties at odd hours. Appreciating the working of CBI, Secretary, DoPT stated that sheer professionalism in CBI resonates the spirit of the sentiment behind the Govt’s goal of Zero tolerance to corruption.

The awardees include -- Sanjay Dubey, DSP,EO-II, U.T. Prakasan, Inspector, Interpol Division, Bhani Singh Rathore, ASI, SC-II, Pramod Kumar Yati, ASI, SU, CBI; Manish Sharma, Crime Assistant, IPCC, Mukesh Sharma, DSP, SC-II, Himanshu Bahuguna, DSP, EO-II, Rajender Singh Gunjiyal, DSP, ACB, Sushil Goel, Inspector, MDMA, Pawan Kumar Kaushik, Inspector, EO-III, Ranjeet Singh Bisht, ASI, Bhuwan Chandra Kapri, ASI, EO-II, Dushyant Singh, Head Constable, ACB, Madan Ram, Head Constable, Dhir Singh, Head Constable, ACB, Thangluan

Zamang, DSP, ACB, Harendra Singh Bhandari, Inspector, SU,, Nand Kishore, ASI, ACB, Rohitash Kumar Dhinwa, ASI, ACB, Madan Lal Dhiman, Head Constable, IPCC, Kailash Chand Yadav, Constable, AC-II, Diwas Kumar, Dy.SP, SU, Manoj Kumar, Inspector, EO-I, Rajesh Bhonsle, Inspector, ACB, Brijesh Kumar Tripathi, Head Constable, ACB, Chandra Shekhar Pandey, Head Constable, ACB, Kanwal Krishan Pandith, Head Constable, ACB, Ram Ratan Gurjar, Head Constable, ACB, Sanjit Kumar Roy,

Head Constable, BSFB, and others.