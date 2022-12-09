CBI organises Int'l Anti-Corruption Day

NEw Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation organised an International Anti-Corruption Day-2022 and Investiture ceremony in New Delhi, on Friday.

Dr PK Mishra, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister delivered key note address on "Anti-Corruption efforts-A sine qua non for Development and Security" and presented Police Medals for Meritorious Service to 34 CBI officers.

The event was attended by CVC, Vigilance Commissioners; member Lokpal; UPSC chairman; senior govt and police officials; International Police Liaison officers from various embassies.

The event was also joined virtually by all CBI branches across the country.