CBI opposes bail granted to DHFL’s Wadhawans

NEW DELHI: The CBI on Tuesday assailed in the Supreme Court the statutory bail granted by courts below to former Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Limited (DHFL) promoters Kapil Wadhawan and his brother Dheeraj in connection with a multi-crore rupees bank loan scam case.

A bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma was told by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for the CBI, that the charge sheet in the case was filed well within the 90 days statutory period and yet the statutory bail was granted to the accused. Under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), an accused becomes entitled for grant of statutory bail if the probe agency fails to file the charge sheet on conclusion of the investigation in a criminal case within 60 or 90 days period.

In this case, the CBI filed the charge sheet on the 88th day after registration of the FIR and the trial court granted default bail to the accused and the Delhi High Court upheld the order, the law officer said. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for former DHFL promoters, said some time be granted for filing response to the CBI’s plea.

The bench agreed to the submissions and listed the plea of CBI for hearing on January 9 next year.