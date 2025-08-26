CBI nabs international cyber fraud syndicates

NEW DELHI: In a massive crackdown during its current Operation Chakra-IV, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has struck a major blow against international cyber-facilitated financial crime syndicates based in India.

During two large-scale operations conducted this month, the CBI effectively busted a complex virtual asset-backed cyber-fraud syndicate targeting US citizens and also arrested the kingpin of another tech-support scam syndicate trying to flee the country.

The first operation, which was carried out in close liaison with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), targeted a criminal syndicate that had been operating against American citizens since 2023.

The alleged perpetrators, who pretended to provide technical support services, falsely informed victims that their bank accounts had been hacked and tricked them into sending money to cryptocurrency wallets controlled by them.

During the two-year period, the syndicate is estimated to have stolen more than USD 40 million.

Acting on intelligence, CBI’s International Operations Division launched the investigation on August 18, and conducted widespread searches across Amritsar and Delhi.

A major breakthrough came when CBI intercepted 34 individuals operating an illegal call centre named M/s Digikaps – The Future of Digital, located in Global Tower, opposite Khalsa College of Women in Amritsar. The call centre was broken down on the spot, and large digital evidence was seized: 85 hard discs, 44 mobile phones, 16 laptops, and large documents pertaining to the crimes. The agency also confiscated Rs 54 lakh in cash from the houses of the accused.

Three prominent accused—Jigar Ahmed, Yash Khurana, and Inder Jeet Singh Bali—have been taken into custody in relation to this racket. A probe is in progress to track the money laundering proceeds and identify the scope of the international network.