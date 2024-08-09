CBI nabs Enforcement Directorate officer in bribery case

NEW DELHI: On Thursday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) apprehended an Assistant Director of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi on charges of accepting a bribe amounting to Rs 20 lakh.



The official, identified as Sandeep Singh Yadav, was detained while allegedly receiving the bribe from a jeweller. The bribe was reportedly in exchange for providing leniency to the jeweller’s son, who is under investigation by the ED.

A CBI official confirmed that Yadav was arrested in Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar area.

The operation followed a complaint lodged with the CBI, prompting the agency to set up a sting operation that led to Yadav being caught in the act.

The CBI is now in the process of registering an FIR in connection with the incident.

This arrest adds to a series of corruption cases involving ED officials. In August 2023, the CBI arrested another Assistant Director of the ED, along with six other officials, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5 crore to protect

Delhi-based businessman Aman Dhall in the high-profile Delhi liquor scam case.

Further developments in the current case are expected as the investigation unfolds.