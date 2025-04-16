CBI nabs 4 in crack down on digital arrests syndicate

NEW DELHI: In a breakthrough under Operation Chakra-V, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four people in relation to the emerging threat of “digital arrests” — a cybercrime where victims are virtually arrested and blackmailed by impersonators of law enforcement agencies.

The arrests, involving two individuals each from Mumbai and Moradabad, were made after massive search operations were carried out at 12 places. These included places in Moradabad and Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh), Mumbai, Jaipur, and Krishnanagar (West Bengal). The raids resulted in the seizure of key evidence, such as bank account statements, debit cards, chequebooks, deposit slips, and electronic gadgets.

The CBI, which has stepped up the investigation of digital arrest cases, took charge of a large case earlier booked at the Cyber Police Station in Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan. It did so on behalf of the Government of Rajasthan. In this case, the victim had been digitally arrested for more than three months by cyber attackers claiming to be officials of several law enforcement organisations. The victim was harassed to the tune of an astronomical 42 times, with the cumulative amount of Rs 7.67 crore. Taking a multi-faceted investigative approach, the CBI carried out rigorous data analysis and profiling, employing sophisticated methods to identify the persons behind the organised crime syndicate. Investigation leads to the recent joint raids and follow-up arrests.

The arrested persons were produced before the competent court and have been remanded to five days of police custody.

“The CBI is dedicated to countering the menace of digital arrests and cybercrimes by concerted efforts directed towards breaking the networks and infrastructure facilitating such crimes,” a spokesman of the agency said.