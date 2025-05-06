CBI nabs 2 more in Rs 7.67 cr digital arrest scam

NEW DELHI: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation of the high-profile digital arrest case, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested two more main operatives of a cybercrime gang, taking the overall number of arrests to six. The two persons were arrested during targeted searches in Mumbai as part of Operation Chakra-V.

The case, which was referred to the CBI by the Rajasthan government, is a ghastly example of online extortion. Online scammers who were masquerading as police officers “digitally arrested” a victim and blackmailed Rs 7.67 crore between October 2023 and January 2024. Both the accused were brought before the competent court in the Jhunjhunu district in Rajasthan, which gave the CBI eight days of police custody to continue interrogating them.

Earlier this April of 2025, CBI had conducted nationwide searches and arrested four accused, besides uncovering a large network dealing in the illegal supply of SIM cards and mule bank accounts.