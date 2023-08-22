CBI makes arrest in Defence espionage case, accused shared sensitive documents

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a breakthrough in an ongoing Defence Espionage case, with the arrest of an accused who arrived in India from Canada. The accused’s movements were closely monitored upon his arrival, ultimately leading to the identification of their location in Delhi, the CBI officials informed on Tuesday.



The accused has been identified as Rahul Gangal. During the subsequent searches at the accused’s residence, investigators uncovered a cache of incriminating documents and digital devices that are believed to hold crucial evidence. It has been revealed that these materials establish a connection between the arrested individual and another accused, described as a journalist. The journalist had been taken into custody earlier on May 17, 2023, the official confirmed.

The CBI’s investigations, dating back to December 9, 2022, unveiled a complex web of allegations against the accused. They are suspected of engaging in the illicit collection of sensitive information related to defense projects, intricate details about the procurement strategies of the Indian armed forces, classified communications crucial to national security, and confidential data concerning strategic and diplomatic discussions with friendly nations. Shockingly, it is further alleged that this classified information was shared with foreign intelligence agencies, the official mentioned.

The current development comes after earlier searches conducted at 15 locations within the National Capital Region (NCR) and Jaipur. During these searches, electronic devices such as laptops, tablets, mobile phones, hard disks, and pen drives were seized. These items were associated with the accused, who were connected to the case. Moreover, incriminating documents about Indian defense establishments were also recovered.

The digital forensic experts at the CBI successfully retrieved data stored in cloud-based accounts, emails, and social media profiles linked to the accused and their associates, CBI said.

The arrested individual was presented before the CBI court in Delhi and subsequently remanded to police custody for four days. It is worth noting that a Final Report had been filed earlier on July 12, 2023, against the journalist and an ex-Navy Commander, the latter of whom is currently employed in the private sector. Both the journalist and the ex-Navy Commander have been in judicial custody since their arrests, the official added.