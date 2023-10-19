CBI launches operation Chakra-II to tackle organised cyber financial crimes

New Delhi: In a sweeping effort to combat and dismantle organised cyber-enabled financial crimes in India, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has initiated Operation Chakra-II, the CBI said on Thursday.



This operation, executed in collaboration with both national and international agencies, as well as private sector giants, marks a significant milestone in the ongoing battle against transnational cybercrime networks.

During the nationwide crackdown, the CBI conducted intensive searches in five cases at a staggering 76 locations across multiple states, including Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Bihar, Delhi, West Bengal, and Himachal Pradesh.

In the course of Operation Chakra-II, the CBI seized a substantial amount of digital equipment, including 32 mobile phones, 48 laptops and hard disks, images of two servers, 33 SIM cards, and pen drives.

Additionally, multiple bank accounts were frozen, and a cache of 15 email accounts was confiscated, shedding light on the intricate web of deception woven by the culprits, the officials mentioned.

This operation unveiled two instances of International Tech Support Fraud Scams, where the accused posed as global IT majors and multinational corporations with online technology-driven trading platforms. Operating from nine call centres across five States/Union Territories, these individuals systematically targeted foreign nationals, impersonating Technical Support Representatives.

Operation Chakra-II also uncovered a sophisticated cryptocurrency fraud operation. Under the guise of a fake cryptocurrency mining venture, this audacious scheme resulted in losses exceeding Rs. 100 crore for unsuspecting Indian victims.

The CBI is steadfast in its pursuit of justice and is committed to ensuring that those responsible for this reprehensible act face the full force of the law, an official said.

Based on the evidence collected during Operation Chakra-II, international law enforcement agencies are being informed about the details of identified victims, shell companies, money mules, proceeds of crime, and co-accused/support elements. This coordinated effort aims to dismantle these criminal networks comprehensively.

The CBI is actively engaged in international police cooperation with counterparts such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in the USA, the Cybercrime Directorate and IFCACC of INTERPOL, the National Crime Agency (NCA) in the United Kingdom, the Singapore Police Force, and BKA of Germany to follow up on potential leads.

Operation Chakra-II reflects the commitment of Indian law enforcement agencies to combat cyber-enabled financial crimes and protect the interests of both Indian and international victims, the CBI officials added.