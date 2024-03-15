CBI hosts workshop with US Dept of Justice on legal aid, extradition

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) recently organized a workshop in collaboration with the United States Department of Justice.



The workshop, focusing on Mutual Legal Assistance (MLA) and Extradition Matters, took place at the CBI Headquarters in New Delhi and saw the participation of officers from various states, union territories, and central law enforcement organizations.

One of the highlights of the workshop was the detailed discussion on the features of the Ministry of Home Affairs’ online portal for mutual legal assistance in criminal matters.

This portal has played a crucial role in streamlining the processing of International Letters of Request (ILORs) and simplifying the drafting of requests, thereby significantly reducing the time involved.

The workshop facilitated Indian and US practitioners to exchange insights, enhancing cooperation against international crimes and managing crime proceeds.

Discussions covered digital evidence and reliance on foreign evidence in digital crime prevention.

Heading the U.S. delegation was Jeffrey M Olson, Associate Director of the Office of International Affairs at the U.S. Department of Justice. The delegation comprised Special Agents and attorneys from prominent agencies such as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Department of Justice.

India and the United States aim to enhance international cooperation against transnational crimes by leveraging legal frameworks for mutual assistance and extradition through collaborative efforts.